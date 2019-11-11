Fulton man charged after report of shots fired

COLUMBIA — Callaway County deputies arrested a man after a report of shots fired Thursday on the 7000 block of State Road NN.

Prosecutors charged 29-year-old Steven Thomas Jr, of Fulton, with felony unlawful use of a weapon, fourth degree domestic assault and fourth degree assault.

He is being held in the Callaway County Jail without bond until further court review, according to a Facebook post from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.