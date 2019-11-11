Fulton man charged after report of shots fired
COLUMBIA — Callaway County deputies arrested a man after a report of shots fired Thursday on the 7000 block of State Road NN.
Prosecutors charged 29-year-old Steven Thomas Jr, of Fulton, with felony unlawful use of a weapon, fourth degree domestic assault and fourth degree assault.
He is being held in the Callaway County Jail without bond until further court review, according to a Facebook post from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
More News
Grid
List
LINN COUNTY — The North Missouri Arts council will conclude its Veterans Day celebration with a special ceremony Monday. ... More >>
in
CENTRALIA — Many girls dream of getting a horse one day. For Gracie Smith, that dream came true today, thanks... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - The weekend of November 9/10, 2019 felt like fall, something our area has lacked for much of the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Trees and wreaths filled the halls and rooms of the Goldschmidt Cancer Center Sunday afternoon. The Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Navigating Missouri’s lettered supplemental route system can sometimes feel like trying to navigate a jumbled mess. Instead... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some Missouri business owners looking to profit from the state's burgeoning marijuana industry worry they're... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - From jumping across tabletops to nestling between books, twenty cats call Papa’s Cat Café home. The interactive café... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A news release from the Columbia Police Department said officers responded to a home invasion at the 1100... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Three people were injured in a car crash on Highway 63 Saturday evening. According to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Participants gathered at West Middle School on Saturday morning to spread awareness for diabetes. "The Diabetes Dash... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Community members came together in MU Speaker's Circle to call for justice for missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge.... More >>
in
CENTRALIA - Hubbell Power Systems workers in Centralia will return to work Monday morning with increased wages. A majority... More >>
in
EMINENCE, Mo. (AP) — A herd of seven wild horses that were causing problems at a Missouri state park have... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Children got the chance to learn about science through hands-on experiments at the Columbia Public Schools' Planetarium on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Pulaski County deputies and the South Central Drug Task Force seized large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and cash... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — An inmate died after becoming unresponsive in a booking cell of the Pettis County Jail Saturday morning. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Callaway County deputies arrested a man after a report of shots fired Thursday on the 7000... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fanny Winget and her son Isaac Shapiro were cleaning the house when they heard a fire alarm go... More >>
in