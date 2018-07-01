Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes

FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes.

According to Callaway County Sheriff’s Office, Metcalf is charged with two counts of statutory rape in the first degree, statutory sodomy in the first degree, and tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution.

Metcalf is currently being held in the Callaway County Jail, without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and and the sheriff's department said further charges could be filed at a later date.

Callaway County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to report suspected child abuse by contacting the State of Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect hotline at 800-392-3738.