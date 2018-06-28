Fulton man charged with burglary, tampering and stealing

FULTON - The Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney charged Nathan Pritchett with burglary, tampering and stealing.

Pritchett was arrested Tuesday morning at a residence near Calwood as a result of an investigation into burglary and vehicle tampering. At the time of his arrest Pritchett was wanted in both Callaway County and Jefferson City for failing to appear in court.

Pritchett remains in the Callaway County Jail on $11,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.