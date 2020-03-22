Fulton man charged with multiple felonies after crash

FULTON - A man was charged with several felonies after leading deputies in a vehicle pursuit ending in a crash on Friday night.

According to a press release, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office were conducting a felony drug investigation on Russell Hook Jr., 35, of Fulton that led to a car chase and eventual crash.

Upon a deputy tried to stop Hook, investigators said he drove away from the deputies and then crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of State Road Z and North Bluff Street in Fulton.

According to the statement, Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Wilson charged Hook with the felony offenses of possession of a controlled substance(meth), two counts of resisting arrest, 2nd degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

Hook had previously been arrested by the Sheriff's Office deputies for felony possession of a controlled substance in February. He is being held in the Callaway County Jail. He's waiting for a bond hearing.