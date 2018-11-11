Fulton Man Critical of Attorney General Crackdown

FULTON - Phillip Baney has operated the Battered Womens Resource Fund since 1994. But Attorney General Chris Koster closed that operation Thursday, citing fraudulent fundraising. Baney was ordered to shut down his website and stop all fundraising initiatives. The whole operation must dissolve by October 31st.

Koster found Baney falsely claimed to provide six different services--including a 24-hour hotline, a ranch for kids called Freedom Ranch, and a youth enrichment program.

But Friday morning, Baney said he has been doing everything by the books and Koster's office did not give him a chance to fix the things they found issue with.