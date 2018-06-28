Fulton Man Endangers Child

FULTON - An officer from the Fulton Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at approximately 12:48 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle did not stop and drove through the Callaway County hospital parking lot and two fields. The driver, James M. Johnston, then abandoned the vehicle.

Authorities say he got out of the vehicle with a two-year-old child and threw him over a barbed wire fence. Police then apprehended Johnston after a short foot pursuit.

Paramedics checked the child and determined he did not suffer any injuries. Police arrested Johnston for two outstanding warrants from Callaway County, along with Driving While Revoked, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Endangering the Welfare of a Child 1st Degree, Resisting Arrest for a Felony and numerous traffic violations.

Johnston was transported to the Callaway County Jail with a bond of $13,756.00.