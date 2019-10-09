Fulton man found passed out behind the wheel

FULTON - Fulton police officers located a vehicle stopped on 15th Street at Westminster Tuesday. Once police approached the car, they found the driver, William Fisher, passed out with the vehicle in gear.

Fisher was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender and felony driving while revoked. Fisher has five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated and is not eligible to get his license back until 2018. Fisher was transported to the Callaway County Jail pending bond.

The Fulton Police Department asks anyone with information call 573-592-3100.