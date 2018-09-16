Fulton man hit by motor vehicle overnight

FULTON - At around 1 a.m. Monday, Fulton Police responeded to a report of a person hit by a car on eastbound US Highway 54.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the driver who said she hit a subject walking in the roadway dressed in black.

The officers on scene found 38-year-old Larry J. Gallup in a nearby ditch with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. The driver says due to foggy conditions, she was unable to see the him.

Gallup was transported to University Hospital in Columbia by EMS and is listed in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.