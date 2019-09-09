Fulton man in custody after drugs found at traffic stop

FULTON - Fulton police took a man into custody after finding methamphetamine and syringes during a traffic stop, according to a news release.

The release said Fulton police got a call after 4 a.m. Saturday about a careless and imprudent driver. A witness then observed the car travel into a ditch.

Officers arrived and identified the driver as 34-year-old Branden Akers, reportedly finding methamphetamine and syringes while contacting him.

Akers was taken into custody and sent to Callaway County Jail pending charges including possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain on the right half of the roadway. He was given a $5,000 bond, according to the release.