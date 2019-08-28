Fulton man in custody after stabbing woman

FULTON - One man has been arrested after stabbing a woman near a residence that left her hospitalized early Saturday morning.

Fulton Police arrived at the 500 block of East 8th St. around 9 a.m. and found the female victim with two stab wounds. The injuries were not life-threatening.

The victim was transported to a Columbia hospital to be treated for her wounds.

Deputies identified James Edward Russell Jr., 24, as the suspect connected to the stabbings.

Police say Russell fled the scene north after hiding four knives in a nearby wooded area. They later found Russell near the 300 block of Douglas Boulevard and took him into custody.

He was arrested for Domestic Assault 1st degree, Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Tampering with Evidence.

His bond is set at $40,000 cash only.

Russell was later found to have a Parole Absconder Warrant with no bond along with a Platte County Warrant for Larceny with a $5,000 cash bond.