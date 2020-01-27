Fulton man in custody after traffic stop

KINGDOM CITY— A Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputy found a stole firearm, numerous "felony level controlled substances" and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Friday night, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Dexter Richmond, 48, was arrested and charged with felony offenses of delivery of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use and possession of a weapon, according to the news release.





Richmond is being held in the Callaway County Jail without bond, according to the news release.





He is currently under the supervision of the Missouri Department of Corrections Board of Probation and Parole. Richmond has nine prior felony convictions, including a Class A felony conviction for distributing drugs near schools, according to the news release.