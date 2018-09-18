Fulton man in custody after trespassing, assaulting an officer

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department received a call about a trespassing in progress at 101 Spruce St. 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene, Jeremy Scott Cochran of Fulton assaulted an officer before being taken into custody. Cochran was taken to Callaway County Jail for trespassing and assault on a special victim.

The officer assaulted by Cochran was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries where he was later released.