Fulton man pleads guilty to child molestation charges

COLUMBIA — A Fulton man pleaded guilty to four counts of first degree child molestation Monday.

Samuel Langdon, 62, admitted to molestation of a female victim in early 2017, according to a Facebook post from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office. The victim reported that Langdon started molesting her when she was about 5 years old.

During the investigation, officers got a search warrant for Langdon's phone and home computer and discovered child pornography, as well as explicit photos of the victim, on the computer.

Judge Jeff Harris sentenced Langdon to 18 years in prison for each of the four counts, which he will serve concurrently. Missouri law states he must serve at least 85% of the sentences before being eligible for parole.