Fulton Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing 5 Banks

JEFFERSON CITY -A Fulton man pleaded guilty to bank robbery in federal court today, according to David M. Metchmark, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

John David Farnell, 61, admitted to robbing five banks in Sedalia, Chillicothe, Cuba, Moberly and Rolla. Farnell is currently serving a federal prison sentence in a separate bank robbery case.

Farnell pleaded guilty to stealing $11,540 from Excel Bank in Sedalia on August 10, 2009. He also admitted to robbing First Community National Bank in Cuba on April 29, 2010 and the BTC Bank in Chillicothe on February 24, 2012. Farnell stated that he committed the robberies because of financial reasons.

In a separate case, Farnell pleaded guilty to robbing First Community National Bank in Cuba, Commerce Bank in Moberly, and Town and Country Bank in Rolla. Farnell was sentenced to 13 years and six months in federal prison without parole on March 9, 2012.

Farnell is subject to a sentence of up to 25 years in federal prison without parole and a fine up to $250,000. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn. It was investigated by the FBI, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the police departments of Sedalia, Chillicothe, El Dorado Springs, Rolla and Cuba, Mo.