Fulton Man Sentenced for Bank Robbery

JEFFERSON CITY — Acting United States Attorney for the western district of Missouri announced that a Fulton man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for robbing Sun Security Bank in Weaubleau.



U.S. Chief District Judge Fernando J Gaitan sentenced 60-year-old Edward Lee Cooke to 151 months in federal prison without parole.



Cooke pleaded guilty to stealing $7,847 from Sun Security Bank in 2011. According to court documents, Cooke entered the bank June 15, 2011. He walked toward two seated employees and said, "This is a robbery."

The employees were stunned and did not react quickly. Cooke placed his hand on the back of one employee's shoulder and said, "move it." The employees noticed that Cooke was holding one of his hands inside his jacket, and they believed that he may have been armed. No gun was ever recovered.



One employee handed Cooke a bag with cash from two teller drawers. Cooke walked to the doors of the bank, said, "Have a nice day, ladies, and sorry for the inconvenience," and left the bank.



A deputy of the Hickory County Sheriff's Department saw Cooke walking out of a wooded area and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint.