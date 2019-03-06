Fulton man sentenced in connection to high speed police chase

JEFFERSON CITY - A Fulton man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for his role in shooting at law enforcement officers and other motorists during a high-speed chase.

Russell Dean Moore, 28, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole.

Prosecutors said, during an April 2016 chase, Moore fired multiple shots at a Boone County Sheriff's sergeant and shot at four semi-trailer trucks.

The action started when deputies responded to a stolen vehicle complaint.

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Columbia residence. A woman reported her Jeep, firearms and other items had been stolen.

Early the next morning, a sergeant from the department spotted the stolen Jeep in the parking lot of Midway Travel Center.

As the sergeant approached the Jeep, a woman appeared in the front passenger seat. She then moved to the driver’s seat and drove away, stopping in the parking lot to pick up Moore.

The sergeant followed the Jeep and Moore shot at him several times as the Jeep was crossing Interstate 70. Moore stopped the Jeep and got out, shooting at the sergeant again. At least one bullet hit the sergeant's car, disabling it.

Moore then exited the Jeep and started shooting at the sergeant, before getting back into the Jeep continuing the pursuit.

The sergeant’s car was struck by at least one bullet, disabling it, as other officers continued the pursuit into the southern part of Columbia.

The chase then moved onto Interstate 70 and continued to Callaway County, with someone in the Jeep shooting at various officers numerous times.

Shots were also fired at four semi-trailer trucks on the highway, with one bullet nearly striking a driver.

The Jeep eventually ran out of gas on County Road 172 in Callaway County. Both Moore and the woman were then arrested.

Moore said he shot at semi-trailer trucks hoping to cause a serious accident, which would have ended the pursuit.

He pleaded guilty in 2018 to two counts of the destruction of a motor vehicle, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of knowingly possessing a stolen firearm.