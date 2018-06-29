Fulton Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Marijuana, Illegal Firearms

JEFFERSON CITY - A Fulton man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for two separate charges of marijuana trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm.

Thirty-year-old Corey Brewer pleaded guilty on November 25, 2013 to possessing marijuana with intent to distribute. Brewer also pleaded guilty to a separate federal indictment charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to officials, Brewer admitted he got marijuana on a trip to Kansas City in September 2010. Also, authorities say he was caught with several guns in September 2012 after a Wal-Mart employee in Fulton, Mo. told police officers at the store that Brewer purchased more than 40 boxes of ammunitions. Officials said the police officers interviewed Brewer and took five guns, including pistols and a shotgun, as well as ammunition from his residence. Brewer told the officers he normally carried two pistols at his shop in a vest that concealed the pistols underneath his arms.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearms or ammunition. According to officials, Brewer has six prior felony convictions for burglary, three prior felony convictions for stealing, a prior felony conviction for property damage, two prior felony convictions for stealing a motor vehicle and a prior felony conviction for nonsupport.