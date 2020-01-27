Fulton man sentenced to 17 years for sexually abusing minor

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A judge sentenced a Fulton man to 17 years in prison last week after he admitted to sexually abusing a minor last year.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office posted the update to the case Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page.

According to the post, Christopher Gregory Feltner, 43, of Fulton was found guilty of statutory sodomy in the first degree on Jan. 21, 2020, in the circuit court of Callaway County.

The judge found Feltner had abused an 11-year-old victim in November 2018, while she was spending the night with another child at Feltner's house.

The sheriff's office said in its post that the victim disclosed the information to a family member, and was interviewed at the Rainbow House the next day.

Feltner admitted to abusing the child during the investigation. He was found guilty following a one-day bench trial, held in October 2019.

Feltner is not eligible for parole until he serves 85 percent of his 17-year sentence.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Ben Miller, and was investigated by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.