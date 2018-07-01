Fulton man taken into custody after harassment call

FULTON - A Fulton man was taken into custody Thursday night after Fulton Police responded to a harassment call.

Shaun Lateef Smith, 33 years old, was operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license. Smith also had two active failure to appear warrants for his arrest.

After Smith was taken into custody, officers recovered Marijuana and Crack Cocaine from his vehicle. Smith was also taken into custody for possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled substance.

Smith's bond was held at $55,000.00.