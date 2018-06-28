Fulton man thrown from motorcycle

FULTON - A Fulton man was involved a motorcycle accident Monday night, according to a news release from The Fulton Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about an injury near Tennyson Road and Cote Sans Dessin. The release said officers found a man who had been thrown from his motorcycle and received non-life threatening injuries. The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

A helicopter took the man to an area hospital for medical treatment, according to the release.