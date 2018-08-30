Fulton man with mental disability still missing

FULTON - Nearly three dozen people from the Fulton Police Department, friends and family searched to help locate a missing man, last seen April 17.

Carl DeBrodie, 31, is considered missing and endangered. DeBrodie left his home at 298 Claymine Drive in Fulton Monday morning. Police said he has a mental disability and has very limited ability to communicate verbally.

His parents, Larry and Carol Summers, said due to his particular needs the search is urgent.

"I'm asking everyone please help us find our child and bring him back to us safely," Carol Summers said. "I won't ever give up looking."

Through a Facebook post, the Fulton Police Department is asking people living in the area to check their land and buildings for DeBrodie. Officials also said if anyone sees him, please contact the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100 or call 911 immediately.

DeBrodie was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange and white polo-style shirt, leather jacket and white New Balance sneakers.