Fulton man with warrants after foot chase with police

FULTON - A man was arrested early Friday morning after he attempted to evade arrest after a foot pursuit, according to Fulton Police

Isaac Butler, 33, had three active felony probation warrants for his arrest, according to a press release from the Fulton Police Department.

Police said Butler was in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia when taken into custody.

Police said Butler was sent to the Callaway County Jail and charged with resisting arrest for a felony, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.