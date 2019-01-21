Fulton McDonald's evacuated after man threatens to shoot everyone inside

FULTON - The McDonald's on Business 54 was evacuated Saturday evening after a man threatened to shoot everyone, police said.

According to a news release from the Fulton Police Department, 17-year-old Triston Clay was fighting with his girlfriend inside of the McDonald's.

A caller told authorities Clay threatened to shoot everyone and people were evacuating, police said.

Officers found Clay and took him into custody after the restaurant was evacuated, police said.

The release said Clay was taken to the Callaway County Jail on suspicion of making a terrorist threat, burglary and resisting arrest.

No one was injured during this incident, police said.