Fulton Medical Center donating disinfectants to community

FULTON - In early March, Fulton Medical Center (FMC) installed a system to begin producing a disinfectant solution. Now, FMC is donating that same solution to the community.

The system was produced by Overland Park's Danolyte Global. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, FMC, managed by Noble Health Corportation, pushed up the timeline for the installation because of concerns about COVID-19.

Danolyte Global's system produces a non-toxic, noncorrosive, EPA-approved solution that can be directly applied to both hard and soft surfaces through electrostatic spraying. This form of spraying allows the disinfectant solution to attach evenly to all surfaces, even hidden spots.

A representative from Noble Health said the system produces excess amounts of the solution, so FMC decided to donate the excess to community members.

“It’s been hard to find quality disinfectant products for the home so what we have started doing is bottling our excess and giving it away to community members and residents so they can have that cleaning solution for their home,” Drew Solomon of Noble Health said.

Solomon said it is a strong and safe product, even stronger than Lysol and bleach. He said FMC decided to donate the excess in order to be good "corporate community citizens" during a time of need.

“We are offering that to the public as a means to support everyone in the Fulton area and in mid-Missouri being able to have a product that is something that they can use in their home to help keep them clean and safe as we continue to combat the COVID virus," he said.

Solomon said anyone can come to the Fulton Medical Center clinic to grab some of the disinfectant free of charge. The group has also donated several containers to local first responders.

"We felt it was very important to collaborate with other community partners and make sure they had every possible opportunity to stay safe as they are doing their jobs, especially police and fire," he said.

Solomon said Noble Health and FMC are happy to help the community as much as they can and are looking for ways to continue to help during the pandemic.