Fulton Medical Center is first Midwest hospital with possible coronavirus killing system

FULTON - The Fulton Medical Center (FMC) is the first hospital in the Midwest to introduce a new disinfectant system anticipated to kill the coronavirus.

The system was produced by Overland Park's Danolyte Global. FMC, managed by Noble Health Corportation, pushed up the timeline for the installation because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Danolyte Global's system produces a non-toxic, noncorrosive, EPA-approved solution that can be directly applied to both hard and soft surfaces through electrostatic spraying. This form of spraying allows the disinfectant solution to attach evenly to all surfaces, even hidden spots.

Drew Solomon, president of Noble Health Real Estate, said this system is a lot stronger than Lysol or bleach.

"This system is 100 times more powerful than bleach," Solomon said. "That means this system is 100 more times effective at killing germs."

In a news release, Noble Health said the new solution is completely safe around animals and humans. Jody Julian, Co-Founder and President of Danolyte Global said bleach is both poisonous to humans and corrosive to most surfaces.

The $35,000 disinfectant system is covered and paid by the Noble Health Corporation.

Solomon said there's a reason Fulton is the first spot to carry this system in the Midwest.

"We (Noble Health) have a good working relationship with Danolyte, and they essentially reached out to us," Solomon said. "Right now, the New York area is also using this system besides us."

Solomon said the Noble Health Corporation only owns the Fulton Medical Center.

"We want to find these young and emerging companies that can really help drive healthcare forward. We want to partner with them," Solomon said. "We want to help quality new products find use in healthcare."

Solomon said the main focus is to help provide the best care for patients in rural areas. He said Noble Healthcare's focus revolves around improving rural healthcare.

"38% of all Missourians live in a rural setting. They live in these rural counties that we call home," Solomon said. "It's very important we bring the best in class technology to the rural healthcare market."

Kathy Green, FMC's director of specialty clinics, said if this system works, this will be great for the hospital.

"The smell of bleach or Lysol is hard on people, especially with compromised immune systems," Green said. "This solution seems to be without any side effects at all."

Green said anything else that can help, besides the basics like washing your hands, will help prevent the spread of viruses.