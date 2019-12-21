Fulton Medical Center under new operation

FULTON — Kansas City-based Noble Health Management Corporation announced Thursday that it entered into a contract to operate Fulton Medical Center.

Noble Health will "focus immediately on stabilizing and upgrading current hospital operations while leaving behind the uncertainties that have plagued the facility’s past," according to a news release from Noble Health.

The facility will be "rebranded." New services, like physical therapy, infusion and dialysis will be introduced in 2020, according to the news release. Noble Health also plans to implement telemedicine for "existing services and for innovative new services."

Fulton Medical Center is the only hospital in Callaway County, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. As of November, the medical center had more than $3 million in debt.