Fulton Middle School Wins Big Award

FULTON- Fulton Middle School got a big award Wednesday morning.

Dollar General presented the school with a $40,000 check to use however the school wants.

The school is one of five schools that was awarded the prize nationwide. They were chosen based on literacy criteria from schools in cities and towns that have Dollar General locations.

Superintendent Jacque Cowherd said the school is very excited and grateful for the extra funds.

He said the school district does not yet know how they will use the money but said it will be used toward "additional literacy strategies".