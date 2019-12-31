Fulton officer involved in shooting and suspect hospitalized

FULTON - A suspect was in intensive care after an officer involved shooting in Fulton on Monday.

The shooting happened behind McIntire Elementary School. According to the Fulton Police Department, an officer responded to a suspicious activity call around 10 a.m. Monday. The officer called for backup seven minutes after being dispatched.

The officer was put on administrative review. Major Roger Rice said that's protocol.

“The officer in this case had no clue when he got up this morning and came to work that he was going to be involved in a shooting, but that could happen to any one of us at any time," he said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is now investigating. Major Rice said he expects to hear from them in the next few weeks.