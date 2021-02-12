FULTON - The city of Fulton is encouraging its residents to reduce their natural gas usage after finding that frozen gas wells in nearby states are causing a decrease in supply.
City officials addressed the likely spike in gas prices coming next week during a press conference Friday evening. Fulton was contacted by their natural gas supplier Friday afternoon, letting them know it's because of the cold weather. Many of the wells located in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas were freezing out.
The city of Fulton is holding a press conference about how the cold temperatures are causing gas wells to freeze, ultimately raising gas prices.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fCcSfzpRS4— Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) February 12, 2021
Director of Administration Bill Johnson said the wells do not typically freeze deep enough where gas extraction is an issue.
'This isn't a typical problem," he said. "Natural gas is not coming out of the ground and being placed into the distribution pipes that will serve not only Fulton, the rest of Missouri and all of the Midwest."
Fulton has adjusted its reserve to account for the spike in prices and reached out to other cities in mid-Missouri, suggesting they do the same.
The City of Fulton has contacted public buildings and colleges across mid-Missouri to encourage them to keep their gas consumption low in order to avoid paying almost “$450-$500 higher,” according to Darrell Dunlap. @KOMUnews— Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) February 12, 2021
"We have been in contact with some other communities," Johnson said. "I don't want to make it sound like things are bad in Fulton, but things are really bad in some other towns. There's a quantity of natural gas that we're all allowed to take and we don't have as much leeway right now."
Johnson said the city is asking its residents to conserve as much as possible, saying even adjusting the thermostat in your home a few degrees will make a difference.
"I just want to remind everybody that if they can roll their thermostat back a little bit," he said. "It's going to have an impact on the overall community. And the more we can conserve safely and effectively with it being cold out there"
Residents who pay for their natural gas through the city will not see an increase in their utility bill, as the city has reserves in a designated fund to cover the unexpected costs.
"We have about $5 million in reserves," Johnson said. "Its kind of a worst case scenario that takes place right now. We will draw 3.6 of that out, leaving a balance of approximately 1.4 million if that is the scenario. But we do not know that that is the exact scenario yet."
At this point, Johnson said he does not think gas rates will have to be adjusted, but that could change depending on how long the cold weather stays.