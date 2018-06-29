Fulton Organization Short of Sponsors For Chistmas Program

Monday, December 10 2012
By: Jiselle Macalaguin
FULTON - SERVE Inc., a non-profit social agency, hopes to serve more than 400 families for its family-sponsored Christmas program, but it's falling short of its goal.  Right now, the group sponsored about 650 children.

Director Julie Roark said the organization needs more sponsors to donate Christmas gifts for families. Of those who have signed up, about 70 senior citizens need assistance. In the SERVE program, hundreds of children still need to be sponsored.

"The children are our big focus. The need is for toys, clothing items. We always want to focus on the needs and wants because that's what Christmas is all about," Roark said.

That's when Haley Hawkins,11, decided she wanted to make a difference after reading a news article on the Fulton Sun website.

"I wanted them to have a Christmas too," Hawkins said.

She told her grandmother, Maggie Hawkins, and the next week, Haley, her eight-year-old sister Mylee, and grandparents visited SERVE. They chose a family of 15-year-old twins with special needs.

"That's the spirit of Christmas. It was her idea to help. Every year she's always the one in the family to make sure other people are helped," Maggie Hawkins said.

The Hawkins family bought several jackets, movies, and toys for the twins -- and the sisters used a portion of their money to pay for the them.

"They would receive some payment for the number of chores they did around the house. They ended using some of their money," Maggie Hawkins said.

Roark said the organization still needs an additional $5,000.

"We have a wonderful community. They are one of the most generous communities," Roark said.

Roark said it wants to have full-sponorship by December 14 and plans to distribute the gifts December 19.

For more information on how to help, visit SERVE's website.

