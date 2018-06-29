Fulton parents confront school board about controversial survey

FULTON - Parents at a Fulton school board meeting voiced their concerns about a survey their children participated in.

A lesson plan called "Claim It" was used during a physical education class on March 20 of this year. Kids were told a series of statements in their physical education class and then asked to step forward if the sentence applied to them. These sentences included: "You have ever been physically abused by someone who said they loved you" and "you have ever been teased by the color of your skin."

One parent who spoke at the meeting, Rene Reniker, said her son felt he had to participate.

"He was very uncomfortable the whole time," said Reniker. "And I would be, too."

Another parent, David Gibson, opened his statement by asking the school board members the same questions his kid was asked such as: "Have any members of your family served time?" and "are any of you Jewish?"

"You may feel like these questions were inappropriate. I agree. But my son was still asked them. He's 12 years old," Gibson said.

Gibson and Reniker are only a couple of the parents who spoke at the meeting. With over 40 parents, kids and Fulton residents in attendance, the meeting quickly became standing room only.

"To ask my son these kinds of questions, and to do nothing about it? Shame on all of you," Reniker said.

The school self-reported to the Family Policy Compliance Office (FPCO) on March 30. Students were given the option to go to school counselors for stress relating to the activity.

Editor's Note: The dates have been changed to reflect the correct date in which the report was filed.