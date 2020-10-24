FULTON – The Fulton Police Department participated in the DEA's national drug take back day on Saturday.
A DEA website describes the event as a "a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs."
Sergeant Doug McGrath collected drugs outside Fulton Fire Station 1. The take back day was held at the same time as the fire department's hazardous materials and old electronic's collection day.
McGrath said the previous year brought in 600 pounds worth of drugs, and this year the department is up to 400 pounds.
"What we really want is people to turn in those old meds so they don't go in the trash, or in the waste, or end up with somebody to be abused," McGrath said.
McGrath said those who could not attend the take back day can put their old drugs in collection bins in the lobby of the police department.