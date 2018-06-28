Fulton Pastor Says Goodbye After 32 Years
Fulton - Members of Southside Baptist Church thanked their Pastor Ron Baker for over three decades of service on Sunday. Church member Jane Hall says it's unique for a Pastor to stay in a single church so long, "That doesn't happen much anymore," she said.
Asked why he stayed at the church so long, Baker replied, "It's real simple, this is where God wanted me to be."
Church member, Gary Douglas, hosted the farewell service, joking that he had done the math, and after 32 years of service, the pastor had only put in four years of work. "If you take only working one day a week, I gave him two weeks off, that's just 50 days times 32, equals 1,600 days, if you divide that out, it's four years and three months," joked Douglas.
Douglas says he feels "blessed" to have had him for so long.
Hope Liu, was a transfer student from Taiwan, when she met Pastor Baker.
"I just cannot believe he came to the front door and gave me a big hug," says Liu about one of the first times she met the pastor.
She says she felt at home right away, "After that, I love this guy, because [in Taiwan] the preacher is higher, we cannot touch him, but here, I cannot believe he just came to our front door greeting us."
Baker says he doesn't know what comes next. He says he's got some more projects to work on, and he hopes to play some more golf.
