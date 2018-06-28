Fulton Police Arrest Couple Connected to Shots Fired Call

FULTON - Fulton police officers and Callaway County deputies arrested a couple around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon in connection to a shots fired call made on June 17. Authorities arrested Terrill Reynolds and Kirsti L. Reynolds for their involvement in the case. The two are not related, but are engaged.

Terrill Reynolds' arrest was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a concealable firearm, and third-degree assault. Authorities said they found a 9mm handgun in Reynolds' vehicle that turned out to be stolen.

He was taken to the Callaway County Jail with a $10,000 bond. Reynolds also had a no bond warrant out of Cole County.

Kirsti L. Reynolds was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident. She was arrested on a Cole County warrant on forgery charges. She was later transported to the Callaway County Jail with a $5,000 bond.

Fulton police responded to the area of Jefferson Street and Ninth Street June 17 for a report of shots fired. Officers found 9mm shell casings when they arrived. Witnesses said that a man had fired several shots into the air.

[Editor's Note: This story was corrected to change the date of when Fulton Police responded.]