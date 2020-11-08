Fulton police arrest man for making terrorist threats Saturday night

FULTON - Fulton police officers arrested a man for making terrorist threats late Saturday night.
According to a press release from the Fulton Police Department, officers responded to 1851 Underground Tap & Grill around 11:38 p.m. Saturday for reports of a terrorist threat.
Gene McGrath from Fulton threatened to "get his gun and shoot the place up", according to the release. The bar was evacuated as a precaution.
Officers arrested McGrath and transported him to the Callaway County Jail. McGrath currently has a $1,500 bond.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 573-592-2474 to remain anonymous.