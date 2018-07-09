Fulton police arrest man wanted in St. Charles county
FULTON - Fulton police arrested a man wanted on three charges in St. Charles County Tuesday night.
Devin McCaleb, 19, was charged with second-degree burglary, felony leaving the scene of accident, and driving without a license and had three failure to appear warrants.
Fulton police saw McCaleb walking in the 400 block of Court St. An officer chased him for several blocks, but McCaleb successfully ran away.
The Callaway County Sheriff's Office K9 unit assisted the police and located McCaleb. He was taken into custody without further incident.
McCaleb was transported to Callaway County Jail and is held on $45,000 cash only bond for the St. Charles County warrants and $4,500 for a resisting arrest felony Tuesday night.
