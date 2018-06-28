Fulton Police Arrest Minor For Burglary, Resisting Arrest

FULTON - Fulton police officers arrested a juvenile after finding him breaking into and burglarizing vehicles Saturday. The suspect resisted arrest and was charged for burglary, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, tresspassing, property damage and alcohol-related charges.

After investigation, police found the juvenile had burglarized a residence and tampered with vehicles on West Reed Street.

The suspect was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center in Columbia.