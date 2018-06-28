Fulton police arrest suspect after Facebook tip

FULTON - Fulton Police say a Facebook tip led them to a man suspected of a burglary and assault in January.

Officers arrested Franklin Richmond III Thursday evening. He was wanted in connection with a reported burglary and assault incident on Jan. 24.

Police arrived at C & R Market Thursday afternoon and arrested Richmond.

Richmond is now in custody on charges of burglary, assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the Callaway County Jail pending bond.