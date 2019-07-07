Fulton Police arrest three after burglary investigation

FULTON - Fulton police arrested three people after responding to reports of a burglary early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, a man later identified as Timothy Walker was reported to have forced his way into a Market Street residence just after midnight and assault a female subject.

Walker was taken to the Callaway County Jail with charges of first degree burglary and second degree assault. His bond is set at $11,000.

Police say stolen property was also found in the home during the course of the investigation, leading to the arrest of the residents.

Jaime Edison and Baily Thomas were taken into custody and transferred to the Callaway County Jail charged with one count each of receiving stolen property.

They are each being held on $500 bond.