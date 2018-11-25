Fulton police arrest two for separate charges

FULTON - Fulton Police arrived at Westwood Motel at approximately 8:18 PM CT Saturday night to arrest Michael Hook Jr. for a plethora of violations.

Hook had multiple warrants for his arrest, including Probation and Parole for two counts of Burglary. Hook also had a warrant for Failure to Appear for Larceny.

Rachel McFarland, an acquaintance of Hook, was also in the room at the time of the arrest.

During the arrest, an officer noticed drug paraphernalia in the room and obtained a search warrant.

This search lead to the arrest of McFarland for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

McFarland was released with a Summons.

Hook's total bond has been set at $10,500.