Fulton Police Arrest Two in Drug Bust

FULTON - Fulton Police worked with the Mid-Missouri Unified Strike Team and Narcotics Group to make two arrests Sunday morning.

According to police reports, 32-year-old Shawna Lynn Bruns and 23-year-old Michael William Van Soptick were arrested at their Fulton home. Bruns was arrested for posession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was later released on summons.

Police said Soptick was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, posession of a controlled substance, an illegal weapon, marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Callaway county jail on a $25,000 bond.