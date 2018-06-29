Fulton Police Arrest Walmart Kidnapping Suspect

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department recovered a stolen Honda CR-V in the Fulton Walmart parking lot. After the recovery, the police department said in a media release it worked with Walmart security to view video footage and determined the victim, Sara Spencer, was abducted from the Walmart parking lot at approximately 9:05 p.m. Friday.

According to the video, the suspect, Pamela Lynn Carter (see photo) had parked a van in the north parking lot at Walmart. She was there for some time and then began to hang around the front of the store. The police department said Carter was "apparently waiting for something." When Sara Spencer exited the store after purchasing groceries, the suspect followed her to her car. The police department said the two spoke for a few minutes before suspect got into the passenger's side of the victim's car. The vehicle then left the parking lot. The Honda CRV returned to the Walmart lot approximately one hour later. The police department said the security video showed Carter was the only one in the vehicle. Carter parked the car, then went inside of the store where she was photographed by security cameras, shopping. Carter left the store in a blue and white Ford van. Fulton police later found the van parked at 1312 Westview Dr.

Fulton police and the Missouri State Highway patrol served a search warrant at that address at approximately 4 a.m Saturday. Officers found items that link Carter to the assault.

Carter has been charged with one count of first degree assault, one count of kidnapping, one count of first degree robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her total bond is $1.1 million. She is presently held at the Callaway County Jail.

This investigation began when Fulton police and the Callaway County Sheriff's Department located Spencer lying face-down in a ditch near Missouri 210 at about 10:28 a.m. Saturday. The police department said she had serious injuries indicating she had been assaulted. Rescue workers transported Spencer to a local hospital. KOMU 8 News will continue to post updates to this story as they are available.

The Fulton Police Department advises anyone with additional information on either of these cases to call the police department at 573-592-3100 or Callaway County Crime Stoppers at 573-592-2474.