Fulton police arrest woman at Westminster College for possible buglary

FULTON - Police officers arrested a woman Thursday on suspicion of stealing from Westminster College.

College security called the Fulton Police Department around 7 a.m. about a woman inside the Hunter Activity Center. Officers determined Lacy McDonald, of Fulton, bypassed a security gate around the café and stole merchandise.

McDonald was arrested on charges of misdemeanor stealing and second-degree burglary. Police took her to Callaway County Jail. Her bond is set at $5,000.

McDonald is not a student nor employee of Westminster College.