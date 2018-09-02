Fulton police arrest woman for late-night shots fired

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested a woman late Monday night, saying she confronted a victim with a hand gun and demanded money.

Officers said Lynda Bonebrake drove to the victim's house and demanded money. One shot was fired and no one was injured.

Bonebrake faced possible charges of first-degree felony assault, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, driving while intoxicated and second-degree property damage with a $50,000.00 cash-only bond.