Fulton police arrest woman for vehicle theft, meth

2 hours 47 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 7:06:00 PM CDT August 12, 2019 in News
By: Emily Wolf, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — Fulton police officers arrested a woman Monday for vehicle theft and possession of drugs. 

Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle Monday. Shortly after they found it parked in front of a house on Singer Lane.

During the investigation, officers said they identified Elizabeth Erbschloe, 36, as a suspect. They found her hiding in the attic of a house on the same road.

Officers said Erbschloe possessed approximately one ounce of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She also had a warrant in Callaway County for failing to appear in court for a first degree trespassing charge. 

Officers arrested Erbschloe for felony possession of a controlled substance, first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and the Callaway County warrant. 

She was transported to Callaway County Jail on a $13,800 bond. 

