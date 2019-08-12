Fulton police arrest woman for vehicle theft, meth

COLUMBIA — Fulton police officers arrested a woman Monday for vehicle theft and possession of drugs.

Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle Monday. Shortly after they found it parked in front of a house on Singer Lane.

During the investigation, officers said they identified Elizabeth Erbschloe, 36, as a suspect. They found her hiding in the attic of a house on the same road.

Officers said Erbschloe possessed approximately one ounce of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She also had a warrant in Callaway County for failing to appear in court for a first degree trespassing charge.

Officers arrested Erbschloe for felony possession of a controlled substance, first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and the Callaway County warrant.

She was transported to Callaway County Jail on a $13,800 bond.