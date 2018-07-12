Fulton police bust three in drug search

3 years 10 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, August 13 2014 Aug 13, 2014 Wednesday, August 13, 2014 8:36:00 AM CDT August 13, 2014 in News
By: Zack Newman, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department and the M.U.S.T.A.N.G. drug task force arrested three people Tuesday on drug charges after officers searched a Fulton home and then used information from the bust to search a car during a traffic stop.

Fulton Police officers searched the home Tuesday of 57-year-old Robert Galbreath at 14507 Monroe Street at 8:13 p.m. Officers said they found substances believed to be crack cocaine and marijuana at the home. 

Officers arrested 39-year-old Windy Atterberry and 18-year-old Malik Robinson Tuesday at a traffic stop on Hospital Drive near Fulton. Lt. Jason Barnes said officers found a white substance they believe to be crack cocaine within the car.

Police arrested Galbreath, Atterberry and Robinson on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Galbreath's pending charges also include the unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the latest information and the mugshots of those arrested.]

