Fulton police bust three in drug search

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department and the M.U.S.T.A.N.G. drug task force arrested three people Tuesday on drug charges after officers searched a Fulton home and then used information from the bust to search a car during a traffic stop.

Fulton Police officers searched the home Tuesday of 57-year-old Robert Galbreath at 14507 Monroe Street at 8:13 p.m. Officers said they found substances believed to be crack cocaine and marijuana at the home.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Windy Atterberry and 18-year-old Malik Robinson Tuesday at a traffic stop on Hospital Drive near Fulton. Lt. Jason Barnes said officers found a white substance they believe to be crack cocaine within the car.

Police arrested Galbreath, Atterberry and Robinson on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Galbreath's pending charges also include the unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the latest information and the mugshots of those arrested.]