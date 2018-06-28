Fulton police carry out motel drug bust

FULTON - Fulton Police executed a drug bust at the Westwood Motel Thursday morning.

Officers said they found Deion Austin and Ehlannah Kaskus in a motel room with several bags of marijuana, paraphernalia and a handgun.

Authorities arrested both Austin and Kaskus. Both are accused of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, as well as unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Austin is also accused of unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers transported both to Callaway County jail with a $20,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing with further charges pending.