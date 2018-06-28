Fulton police investigate Family Dollar robbery, assault

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department (FPD) said it is investigating a Sunday night robbery at the Family Dollar store on East Third Street.

Officers said they responded to the robbery at around 8:50 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a clerk who had been assaulted by at least one person. Police said the clerk suffered minor injuries.

FPD said the suspects stole merchandise and money from the store.

Police said at least three subjects left the scene in a red Dodge Charger or similar vehicle with larger aftermarket wheels.

Police ask anyone with information to call FPD at 573-592-3100 or Crimestoppers at 573-592-2474.