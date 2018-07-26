Fulton police investigating burglary at abandoned church

FULTON - On Tuesday, the Fulton Police Department responded to reports of a burglary at an abandoned church on 107 W. 6th St.

Inside the church, police discovered shattered windows, broken light fixtures and broken chandeliers.

A neighbor had previously reported hearing the sound of glass breaking on Tuesday, July 17. Fulton Police currently have no suspects.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Fulton Police Department (573-592-3100), Callaway County CrimeStoppers (573-592-2474) or local law enforcement.