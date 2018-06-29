Fulton Police Make DWI Arrest

FULTON - Fulton Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at 12:14 a.m. Thursday. The driver was identified as Sherry S. Grimm. Grimm was placed under arrest for Felony Driving While Intoxicated. This is Grimm's 3rd offense. Two juveniles, a teenager and a infant were in the vehicle.

Grimm's driving status showed she had been revoked since 2009. Grimm was charged with Felony DWI Persistent Offender, Driving While Revoked, 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child Under 17 yrs. of age, and Resisting Arrest for a Felony. Grimm was transported to the Callaway County Jail with a bond of $10,500.00.